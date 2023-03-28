Iraq's military intelligence captures three "dangerous terrorists"

Shafaq News/ Iraq's military intelligence on Tuesday said it had apprehended three "dangerous terrorists" in two separate security operations in Diyala and Baghdad.

An official statement said the operations were conducted with the assistance of local security forces and involved setting up tight ambushes at two strategic locations - the 109 checkpoint between Baghdad and Diyala, and the Fatimiyat village.

The arrestees, according to the statement, are wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism.

"Two arrestees were caught in possession of explosive material, arms, and ISIS flags," the statement concluded, "The arrested terrorists, along with the confiscated materials, have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further processing."