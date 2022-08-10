Iraq's military intelligence captures six persons with ties to ISIS

Shafaq News/ Iraq's military intelligence agency has apprehended six persons with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS in separate operations in al-Anbar, Kirkuk, and Baghdad, an official press release said on Wednesday.

The statement said that the arrestees were captured following an intelligence action by the intelligence departments of the Iraqi army's 5th, 8th, 10th, and 17th divisions.

"Infantry forces from the respective divisions launched separate operations to arrest six persons wanted by the Iraqi judiciary per arrest warrants issued in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism," the statement said.

"Two were arrested in each of al-Anbar, Kirkuk, and Baghdad," it concluded, "the arrestees were handed to the relevant authorities after completing the preliminary investigations."