Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's military intelligence captures six persons with ties to ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-10T11:48:02+0000
Iraq's military intelligence captures six persons with ties to ISIS

Shafaq News/ Iraq's military intelligence agency has apprehended six persons with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS in separate operations in al-Anbar, Kirkuk, and Baghdad, an official press release said on Wednesday.

The statement said that the arrestees were captured following an intelligence action by the intelligence departments of the Iraqi army's 5th, 8th, 10th, and 17th divisions.

"Infantry forces from the respective divisions launched separate operations to arrest six persons wanted by the Iraqi judiciary per arrest warrants issued in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism," the statement said.

"Two were arrested in each of al-Anbar, Kirkuk, and Baghdad," it concluded, "the arrestees were handed to the relevant authorities after completing the preliminary investigations."

related

Iraq's National Security Agency captures an ISIS strike unit in Diyala

Date: 2022-06-15 15:29:06
Iraq's National Security Agency captures an ISIS strike unit in Diyala

ISIS remnants kill a civilian in Saladin

Date: 2021-08-25 10:46:35
ISIS remnants kill a civilian in Saladin

Iraq’ F-16s strike ISIS in Hemrin Mountains

Date: 2021-02-15 09:53:43
Iraq’ F-16s strike ISIS in Hemrin Mountains

A joint operation to tackling down ISIS starts western Iraq

Date: 2020-04-27 10:28:54
A joint operation to tackling down ISIS starts western Iraq

Five killed and three injured in yesterday's ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-01 10:34:09
Five killed and three injured in yesterday's ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

Reuters: Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader

Date: 2021-10-12 21:27:35
Reuters: Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader

Senior ISIS leader arrested in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-06-24 15:26:42
Senior ISIS leader arrested in Baghdad 

Expert: ISIS attacks are expected to increase 

Date: 2022-03-10 21:24:08
Expert: ISIS attacks are expected to increase 