Iraq's military intelligence captures ISIS operative in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq's military intelligence has successfully apprehended a member of the ISIS extremist organization in western Iraq, an official press release said on Sunday.
The operation, according to the press release, was conducted following intel obtained by the intelligence unit of the Iraqi army's 10th Division in collaboration with a force from the army's 39th brigade and a unit from the 7th brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (al-Hashd al-Shaabi).
"A well-planned ambush was set near the Japanese Bridge checkpoint, leading to the arrest of a member affiliated with the ISIS criminal gangs," the press release said.
The statement indicated that the detainee had worked with the so-called "Intelligence Office" in al-Anbar Province and had been involved in the killing of security officers in 2014 in the Halabesa area, a stronghold of the Halboosi tribe.
"He was implicated in the bombing of a police station in al-Karma district," the press release continued, "the arrestee has now been handed over to the relevant authorities following the necessary legal procedures."