Iraq's military intelligence apprehends six terrorists

Shafaq News/ Six persons with links to extremist groups have been apprehended by Iraq's military intelligence agency, an official statement said on Saturday.

The arrestees wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism, according to the statement, were captured in separate operations in the districts al-Ramadi, Abu Ghreib, al-Rutbah, Daquq, and Anah.

The agency also arrested 33 persons in al-Qayyarah, al-Latifiyah, al-Mahmoudiyah, al-Ramadi, Talafar, al-Qaim, Karmat al-Fallujah, and Wanah for different criminal charges