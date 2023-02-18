Iraq's media network to investigate a "Sabah" survey that predicts the dissolution of the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ The board of Iraq's media network on Saturday ordered an immediate investigation into a survey claiming that the majority of the Kurds in Iraq support dissolving the regional government of Kurdistan.

The commission, according to an official press release, reiterated its endorsement of the state's discourse in line with the constitution and the commission's law, voicing rejection to the Sabah newspapers' survey "The majority prefers the federal government: will the Kurdistan region get dissolved?"

The commission instructed the chairman of the network to start an urgent investigation into the issue and announce the results within 24 hours.

A spokesperson to the Iraqi government, Basem al-Awwadi, said that the report is merely an "op-ed" and does not represent the government's vision.

The constitutional articles that organize the tie between the federal and regional government is a "gain of the new Iraq" and the government spares no effort to consolidate them, al-Awwadi said.