Iraq's media commission closes "al-Baghdadia" TV channel

Shafaq News/ A security source on Tuesday evening said that the Media and Communications Commission issued an order to close the headquarters of "al-Baghdadia" satellite channels.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the commission dispatched a team, accompanied by a security force, to close the headquarters of the 'al-Baghdadia' channel in two locations, one in al-Waziriya district and the other on the Abu Nuwas Street, in the heart of the capital, Baghdad."

He explained that "the closure order was issued due to the channel's violation of broadcasting regulations and its lack of the required security approvals."

Earlier today, social media users affiliated with the Sadrist Movement called for a demonstration near the closed headquarters of "al-Baghdadia" channel. This came in response to content aired by the channel that they perceived as an insult to their leader, Muqtada al-Sadr.