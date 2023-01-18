Iraq's legislature approves a remake for the parliamentary committees

Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body on Wednesday voted for a remake for the parliamentary committees, abolishing the lineups approved in previous sessions.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi commenced this morning the activities of the parliament's second session in the new legislative term.

The lawmakers held a new vote to assign new lineups to the parliamentary committees of finance, security and defense, oil and gas, legal affairs, services and construction, trade and industry, investment and development, strategic planning, Healthcare and environment, higher education and scientific research, labor and civil community, transportation and telecommunication, regions and governorates, culture and tourism, migration and displacement, martyrs and prisoners, youth and sports, endowment, human rights, and women and family affairs.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said Ahmed Esmail Ebrahim Abdullah al-Mashhadani was sworn in in lieu of resigned lawmaker Laith al-Dulaimi, whose membership termination by parliament speaker al-Halboosi has stirred a wave of controversy recently