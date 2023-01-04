Iraq's legislative body to resume activities next week

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament will inaugurate the second legislative term of its second year next Monday, with laws on election, pensions, and oil resources on the assembly's agenda, a member of the State of Law bloc said on Wednesday.

"The second term of the second legislative year will begin on Monday, January 9th," Lawmaker Aref al-Hamami told Shafaq News Agency.

The new term, according to al-Hamami, will look into amendments to laws on election, unified pensions, oil and gas, and a variety of other important laws.

On December 8, 2022, the Iraqi legislative body started a 30-day legislative recess that ends next week. On October 8, 2022, the parliament postponed the recess for an entire month to "pass pivotal laws"