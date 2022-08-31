Report

Iraq's latest bloody events: PMF mourns its victims

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-31T07:23:34+0000
Iraq's latest bloody events: PMF mourns its victims

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) mourned its victims killed in the recent bloody events in the Green Zone in central Baghdad.

The Secretary-General of Asaib Qais Khazali attended the official funeral ceremony for the three PMF members in the Jadiriyah area in Baghdad.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured in violent clashes erupted in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone following the Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's announcement that he was withdrawing from political life.

Later, the armed supporters of Al-Sadr, who clashed with security forces in the capital, began to withdraw from the streets, restoring calm after a severe escalation of the nation's political crisis.

"This is not a revolution [anymore] because it has lost its peaceful character," al-Sadr said in a televised address.

"The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden," he added.

Protesters supporting al-Sadr's rivals also withdrew from their demonstration outside the government zone.

Despite many voices saying that Iran intervenes in the Iraqi political arena, Tehran always denies saying that the Iraqi people decide its faith.

The Iranian authorities have repeatedly called on Iraqi factions to seek political solutions.

