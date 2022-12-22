Iraq's labor minister: Fayli Kurds endured long suffering.. They deserve reparation

Shafaq News/ Iraq's minister of labor and social affairs, Ahmed al-Asadi, on Thursday said the ministry spares no effort to offer services to the Fayli Kurds and vulnerable groups in the country.

Al-Asadi's remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the Fayli Kurds Foundation headed by its chairman, Tarik al-Mandalawi, earlier today, Thursday.

"We share a long-standing relation, mutual history, and one suffering with the Fayli Kurds," said the minister, "we are glad to offer the best services possible to these marginalized groups in the Iraqi society."

Al-Asadi shed light on "the suffering the Fayli Kurds endured over very long years. There are rights they deserve to achieve social justice and have a decent life."