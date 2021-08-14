Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s joint forces launch a security operation north of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-14T06:15:06+0000
Iraq’s joint forces launch a security operation north of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A large-scale security operation was launched today, Saturday, in northern the capital, Baghdad.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that at 0600 a.m., the Baghdad operations command, with air support from the Air Force, Army, and the Global Coalition, carried out a large-scale security operation in areas north of Baghdad.

Units from the Special Forces, the Federal Police, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and other security services are participating in the operation.

According to the statement, this operation aims to pursue ISIS elements.

related

An ISIS terrorist arrested in South Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-13 14:16:55
An ISIS terrorist arrested in South Baghdad

Religious shrines might be targeted to prelude "Northern State of Baghdad"

Date: 2020-05-03 10:39:40
Religious shrines might be targeted to prelude "Northern State of Baghdad"

ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

Date: 2020-05-27 11:16:03
ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-26 09:52:19
6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

Date: 2020-05-31 09:32:27
Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-09 08:37:44
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Iraqi Army officer killed in an ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-07 12:50:49
Iraqi Army officer killed in an ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

ISIS attack kills Sunni fighters northern Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-29 10:01:31
ISIS attack kills Sunni fighters northern Baghdad