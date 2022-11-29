Iraq's interior ministry dismisses the controversial Ahmed Abu Ragheef and other senior commanders: source

2022-11-29T18:53:36.000000Z

Shafaq News/ Iraq's interior ministry dismissed the controversial undersecretary of the federal intelligence and investigations agency, Ahmed Abu Ragheef, in an early harbinger of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's vision for the country's security administration.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Abu Ragheef's aide, Major-General Maher Najm, will be replacing him as the head of the agency.

Abu Ragheef's dismissal started a chain of major changes in top security positions in the ministry. The source said that General Wajdi al-Eidani and Major-General Nabeel al-Jumaili were appointed as the head of the federal police's fourth and first divisions, respectively.

Another source told Shafaq News Agency that Major-General Hameed Majeed Hameed was assigned to the duties of the head of the Counter-Organized Crime department.

The wind of change also uprooted other senior officeholders. This includes the undersecretary of police affairs Emad al-Dulaimi, and the commander of the border guards Hamed al-Husayni, in addition to commanders in the narcotics department, energy police, and federal police the source did not name.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي Turkish فارسي
English كوردى عربي
Radio