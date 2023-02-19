Iraq's interior minister arrives in Riyadh for security talks

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Interior Minister Abdul-Amir al-Shammari on Sunday arrived in the Saudi capital city, Riyadh, on the top of a high-profile security delegation, an official statement said.

Upon his arrival, Minister al-Shammari was welcomed by his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdul-Aziz bin Saud.

The statement said that the visit aims to "sign a protocol on the security cooperation between the two countries and complete a number of projects of major interest in the fields of security, training, and anti-narcotic action."

The Iraqi delegation includes the commander of the border guards, the head of the narcotics department, the training advisor at the interior ministry, the head of the civil status department, the head of the media department, and a slew of high-ranking officers.

Minister al-Shammari told reporters that the meetings in Riyadh will discuss cooperation prospects between the interior ministries in Riyadh and Baghdad in intelligence, anti-narcotic action, borders security, criminal investigations, training, and an array of issues of mutual interest.