Iraq's interior minister arrives in Erbil on a snap visit

Shafaq News/ Iraq's minister of interior, Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, arrived in Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, on a snap visit on Monday, a source in the federal government revealed.

Al-Shammari and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by the region's interior minister, Rebar Ahmed, upon their disembarkment in Erbil.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Shammari's visit aims to draw the deployment map of the Iraqi border guards and calibrate the cooperation between the federal and regional forces near the borders with Iran.

A security source in Erbil told Shafaq News Agency that al-Shammari and Ahmed convened a meeting as soon as the former landed in Erbil.

The meeting, according to the source, touches upon the latest updates on the security situation, ISIS movements, and the border administration of the Kurdistan region.