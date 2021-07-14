Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s intelligence detachment arrests terrorists, ISIS kills civilian south of Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-14T11:09:09+0000
Iraq’s intelligence detachment arrests terrorists, ISIS kills civilian south of Mosul

Shafaq News/ 29 wanted persons were arrested, including terrorists in Karbala

The Security Media Cell said, in a statement, "the detachments of the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency in the Ministry of Interior launched a security operation in Karbala Governorate which resulted in the arrest of 29 suspects, including wanted by Article 4 / terrorism."

On the other hand, an official security source reported that three gunmen affiliated with ISIS opened fire on two civilians and killed one of them, in the village of Shiyala al-Abli, south of Qayyarah district, south of Mosul, the local capital of Nineveh Governorate.

The source said the armed men were wearing military uniforms and riding a motorbike, and the dead man is the son of the chief.

related

Iraq foils ISIS attacks Southern Iraq

Date: 2020-05-21 14:57:51
Iraq foils ISIS attacks Southern Iraq

US-led Coalition delivers the Iraqi Army 83 vehicles as a part of supporting Iraq in confronting ISIS

Date: 2021-05-01 19:52:02
US-led Coalition delivers the Iraqi Army 83 vehicles as a part of supporting Iraq in confronting ISIS

Hours before assuming his post, an ISIS official is killed

Date: 2020-09-07 17:04:04
Hours before assuming his post, an ISIS official is killed

Planned ISIS attacks target three governorates in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-05 09:22:59
Planned ISIS attacks target three governorates in Iraq

Counter-terrorism forces arrest eight ISIS members

Date: 2021-07-03 17:41:49
Counter-terrorism forces arrest eight ISIS members

ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-08 11:23:31
ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

A leader in PMF killed during an ISIS attack near Khanaqin

Date: 2020-03-10 11:53:32
A leader in PMF killed during an ISIS attack near Khanaqin

4 casualties in an ISIS attack on Salahuddin commandos

Date: 2020-02-08 13:58:45
4 casualties in an ISIS attack on Salahuddin commandos