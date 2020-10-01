Iraq’s intelligence arrests an ISIS Leader

Shafaq News / Iraq’s intelligence service arrested on Thursday a leader of ISIS in Saladin Governorate.

"Saladin Intelligence Directorate, in conjunction with Al- Sulaymaniyah security forces arrested a terrorist in the outskirts of Chamchamal town.” the Service said in a statement.

The statement added that the detainee, known as “Abu Najah”, admitted of conducting more than 22 terrorist operations against civilians and security forces.

Yesterday, the Iraqi security forces with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched an inspection operation in Wadi Tharthar and arrested three of ISIS.