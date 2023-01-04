Iraq's integrity commission summons incumbent minister

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal commission of Integrity on Wednesday said it has summoned the incumbent minister of justice, Khalid Shwani, for accusations related to abuse of power.

A statement by Al-Karkh's court, which is specialized in corruption cases, said that the minister and the officer in charge of security permits are suspected to be involved in hindering the implementation of a judicial decision about feeding prisoners.

The summoning decision was issued in accordance with Article 329 of Iraq's penal code.

