Iraq's integrity commission recovers billions of Dinars in major corruption cases

Shafaq News / Judge Haider Hanoun, the head of Iraq's Integrity Commission, announced on Thursday the recovery of over 55 billion dinars to the Iraqi state treasury from two corruption cases, one of which involved the Ministry of Commerce.
Speaking at a press conference held in Baghdad today, Judge Hanoun stated, "We have two major corruption cases in which we have recovered 15 billion dinars out of the total sum of 69 billion dinars. This amount was embezzled due to corruption within one of the departments of the Ministry of Commerce, which had deposited these funds in a private bank in violation of regulations, while also maintaining an account with the government-owned Rashid Bank."
He further explained that the private bank had taken possession of these funds and utilized them for its investment operations, and the remaining amount will be retrieved in due course.
Furthermore, he added that the second sum, amounting to more than 40 billion Iraqi dinars, was embezzled as a result of media exposure through an Iraqi channel. The accused individual had accumulated a substantial amount of money, which has now been seized by the judiciary.
Highlighting the identity of the suspect, the head of the Integrity Commission emphasized that the accused was a captain in the Iraqi army and had unlawfully obtained over 40 billion dinars. Under the law, individuals found guilty of amassing funds equal to the amount of inflation are subject to prosecution and verdict according to Article 19 of the Federal Integrity Commission Law.