Iraq's hydrocarbons bill stalls in parliament amid Baghdad-Erbil disputes: Lawmaker

Shafaq News/ Iraq's proposed Oil and Gas bill has hit a roadblock as disputes between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continue to impede progress.

Lawmaker Ali Abdul-Sattar Al-Marshoud told Shafaq News Agency the bill is yet to reach the committee due to unresolved points of contention between the two parties.

The member of the parliament's oil and gas committee explained that "the central government is unwilling to make amendments to clauses that the regional government insists on altering, as these clauses are considered the essence of the bill."

Negotiations involving the Ministry of Oil, a committee formed by the Prime Minister's office, the regional government, and various political entities has heen underway to address the issue.

Al-Marshoud said the approval of the bill is contingent on the resolution of these disputes, expressing optimism about the recent meetings, which he described as "constructive and positive."

He affirmed that the law is expected to be passed during the current legislative term once the outstanding issues are resolved.