Iraq's fourth International Book Fair to kick off in February

Shafaq News/ The Mada Foundation for Media, Culture, and Arts announced on Sunday that the fourth edition of the Iraq International Book Fair will take place from February 14 to 24, 2024 under the patronage of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The fair will be organized in cooperation with the General Federation of Writers and Authors of Iraq and the Association of Publishers and Booksellers in Iraq. More than 350 publishing houses from 16 countries will be participating, including Iraqi, Arab, and international publishers.

The fourth edition of the fair is being held under the theme of "Palestine" in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and in opposition to the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Throughout the fair, there will be panel discussions on Palestine, with the participation of intellectuals and experts from across the globe. Palestinian cultural symbols will also be present throughout the fair.

The fair's program includes a variety of intellectual and cultural events, including sessions with intellectuals and writers from Iraq and other Arab countries, poetry sessions, book signings, and a variety of artistic events. There will also be seminars on the political situation in Iraq and the latest developments in the political landscape. Iraqi cultural and artistic institutions will also participate in the fair with their own programs and special pavilions to showcase their cultural productions.