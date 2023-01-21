Iraq's foreign minister discusses migration issues with his Austrian counterpart

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg discussed the migration crisis in the European Union and ISIS threats on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Saturday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Hussein discussed with Schallenberg the bilateral ties between their respective countries and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

Hussein thanked Schallenberg's efforts to complete the reopening of Austria's embassy in Baghdad and invited him to visit the Iraqi capital, the readout said.

Iraq's deputy prime minister said that the new government benefits from the political and public backing and the financial exuberance resulting from the rising oil prices to revive the country's infrastructure and prop up the economy.

Minister Hussein said that the migration issue will be on the agenda of an upcoming visit he is planning to the European Union.

Schallenberg shed light on the migration crisis his "relatively small" country is suffering from, expressing the Austrian government's willingness to sign an agreement on this issue with Iraq.