Iraq's foreign minister discusses migration issues with Finnish counterpart

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, on Saturday discussed with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, migration issues in a meeting on the sidelines of the Manama dialogue 2022 forum earlier on Saturday.

According to a readout issued by the Iraqi ministry, Minister Hussein Laid emphasis on bolstering the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Helsinki in a bid to develop the prospects of economic, political, and developmental cooperation between them.

The meeting touched upon the problems facing Iraqi migrants in Finland and ways to integrate them into the Finnish community. It also discussed ways to facilitate voluntary repatriation for Iraqi nationals wishing to return.

Hussein shed light on Iraq's efforts to reduce inflammation between rival camps in the region, citing the partnership and cooperation conference that Baghdad hosted recently.

The minister concluded the meeting by thanking Finland for supporting Iraq in all fields, the readout said.