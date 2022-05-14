Iraq's fighter jets bomb an ISIS hideout in Nineveh 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes bombed a cave used as a hideout by ISIS militants in Qara Gogh, northern Nineveh, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Saturday.

The SMC said that the Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out four airstrikes on the cave sheltering members of the extremist group.

The attack was executed following intelligence coordination between the Counter-Terrorism-Service, the sixth axis of the Peshmerga forces, and the Joint Operations Command.

"A force from the sixth axis of the Peshmerga forces launched a search campaign in the area," the SMC said.