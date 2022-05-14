Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's fighter jets bomb an ISIS hideout in Nineveh 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-14T12:27:15+0000
Iraq's fighter jets bomb an ISIS hideout in Nineveh 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes bombed a cave used as a hideout by ISIS militants in Qara Gogh, northern Nineveh, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Saturday.

The SMC said that the Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out four airstrikes on the cave sheltering members of the extremist group.

The attack was executed following intelligence coordination between the Counter-Terrorism-Service, the sixth axis of the Peshmerga forces, and the Joint Operations Command. 

"A force from the sixth axis of the Peshmerga forces launched a search campaign in the area," the SMC said.

related

Iraqi F-16 destroy ISIS hideouts between Kirkuk and Nineveh

Date: 2022-01-10 06:16:31
Iraqi F-16 destroy ISIS hideouts between Kirkuk and Nineveh

Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS recruiter in Nineveh

Date: 2021-12-28 11:27:58
Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS recruiter in Nineveh

Five terrorists killed in Nineveh

Date: 2022-05-12 17:47:05
Five terrorists killed in Nineveh

Iraqi forces kill ISIS members south of Mosul

Date: 2021-10-06 07:25:47
Iraqi forces kill ISIS members south of Mosul

The Military Intelligence arrests the bodyguard of an ISIS leader

Date: 2021-02-17 10:37:49
The Military Intelligence arrests the bodyguard of an ISIS leader

Nineveh tribes warn of a "Tsunami" threatening the governorate

Date: 2021-05-05 21:13:21
Nineveh tribes warn of a "Tsunami" threatening the governorate

ISIS executes a civilian in Nineveh

Date: 2022-04-25 06:10:27
ISIS executes a civilian in Nineveh

A prominent ISIS leader is arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-22 09:24:12
A prominent ISIS leader is arrested in Nineveh