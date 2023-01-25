Iraq's federal intelligence agency thwarts an ISIS plot targeting a court in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The federal intelligence agency had apprehended three suicide bombers (Enghimasi) plotting to attack Nineveh's court of cassation, Iraq's ministry of interior said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said the agency "captured signs that, after analysis, uncovered a terrorist plot to target Nineveh's court of cassation by suicide bombers affiliated with ISIS."

The three bombers, according to the statement, were arrested, and their weapons were seized before they managed to enter the court's building.