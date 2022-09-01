Report

Iraq's federal court fails to reach an adjudication on appeals to dissolve the legislature

2022-09-01
Iraq's federal court fails to reach an adjudication on appeals to dissolve the legislature

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court has failed to reach a final adjudication on an appeal to dissolve the Iraqi parliament, a source revealed on Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Iraq's top court adjourned the session called-in today to issue a ruling in a set of lawsuits demanding the dissolution of the legislature.

A session was scheduled next Wednesday, according to the source.

The court has already adjourned the ruling session on two previous occasions; the last of which was on August 31.

