Iraq's federal court dismisses Laith al-Dulaimi's appeal to annul his resignation

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court has tossed a complaint filed by lawmaker Laith al-Dulaimi to revoke the termination of his parliamentary membership.

The decision, according to an official correspondence by the court, was issued in accordance with Article 94 of Iraq's constitution of 2005 and Article 5/2nd of the federal court's law no.30 of 2005 amended by law no.5 of 2021.

In mid-January, Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi terminated the membership of lawmaker Laith al-Dulaimi.

An official correspondence purportedly stamped by al-Halboosi's seal said that al-Dulaimi was to be removed from legislature per a resignation letter he submitted earlier.

The decision, according to the document, was taken in accordance with Article 12/2nd of the Council's by-laws.

The former member of the Takaddom party, led by al-Halboosi himself, denounced his removal as "illegal" and "despotic".

On January 18, Ahmed Esmail Ebrahim Abdullah al-Mashhadani was sworn in lieu of al-Dulaimi.

On April 22, 2022, al-Halboosi removed al-Dulaimi from the party for "his non-adherence to the party's directions and violations of the regulations of the party's internal code."