Iraq's federal court annuls an article of Kurdistan's personal status code

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court on Thursday revoked a law that allows couples from different religions to register their marriage in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

According to an official statement, the court deemed Article 15 of law no—15 of 2008 (an amendment to personal status code no. 188 of 1959) unconstitutional.

This article allows a first wife to file a divorce if her husband proceeds with a second marriage.

According to the statement, this article violates the provisions of Islamic jurisprudence, which is prohibited in accordance with Article 2/A of Iraq's permanent constitution.