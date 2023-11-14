Iraq's federal Court terminates parliament membership of Speaker al-Halboosi: lawyer

Shafaq News/ The lawyer of the dismissed lawmaker, Laith al-Dulaimi, on Tuesday said that the Federal Court of Iraq has decided to terminate the membership of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halbousi.

In a video statement, the lawyer mentioned that the Federal Court reviewed the lawsuit filed by his client, Laith al-Dulaimi, against al-Halbousi.

He said that the decision made by the court included several paragraphs described as "significant and substantial."

Earlier, al-Halboosi issued a decision terminating the membership of the deputy, Laith al-Dulaimi, based on the latter's resignation.

Al-Dulaimi dismissed al-Halboosi's decision as "illegal and arbitrary" and called on his colleagues to confront and resist "dictatorship."

Al-Dulaimi was a member of the "Taqadum" party led by al-Halboosi and represented it in the northern districts of Baghdad during the parliamentary election held in October 2021.

On April 22, 2022, al-Halbousi expelled al-Dulaimi from the "Taqadum" party for his "failure to adhere to the directives of the party's leadership" and "violation of of internal regulations."

In June, the lawmaker al-Dulaimi returned as a member of the Iraqi parliament representing the Sovereignty Alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar.