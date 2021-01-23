Report

Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service arrests ISIS militants

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-23T11:31:59+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service arrested today Saturday ISIS militants in different Governorates.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement “as part of the "revenge for Martyrs" operations the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out an operation in the Radwaniyah areas, west of Baghdad, and arrested an ISIS member.”

Two other operations in Fallujah district and Karma sub-district in Anbar Governorate led to arrest two operatives affiliated with ISIS.

In addition, ISIS members were arrested in central Baghdad and Kirkuk Governorate.

Yesterday, Friday, Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service launched the "Revenge for Martyrs" operation to pursue the remnants of ISIS.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

