Iraq’s elections: An act of sabotage in the center of Nineveh

Date: 2021-10-10T10:31:32+0000

Local video obtained by Shafaq News Agency drew a plan of some parties to put an electoral center out of service south of Mosul, the center of Nineveh Governorate. The video showed a person who speaks with his companions, with the presence of security personnel, about stopping polling stations from functioning within the fifth constituency in Qayyarah district, south of Mosul, by “cutting the internet cables this afternoon. The men said they would suspend the Station from operating because there are no supporters of their candidates in this location. Within hours of presenting the video, the security forces arrested the responsible for this action. A security source told our Agency that the security and intelligence force apprehended the person shown in the video, and the competent authority is investigating him.

