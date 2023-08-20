Iraq's election commission abolishes controversial list number

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has cancelled sequence number "56" from its provincial council electoral lists, sources revealed on Sunday.

This decision stems from the number's association with an article on fraud in the Iraqi penal code.

An insider speaking to Shafaq News Agency said that the move was conceived to preclude the potential vilification of lists bearing this specific numeral as it is frequently used among public as a sarcastic reference to corrupt parties, groups, and individuals.