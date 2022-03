Iraq's Supreme Court dismisses a bid to annul al-Kadhimi's appointment to a governor

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a complaint filed against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's decree to assign Majed al-Waeli to the duties of Najaf's governor in lieu of Luay al-Yasiri.

Lawyer Karrar Naser Jawad al-Tamimi filed a complaint at Iraq's top court to annul al-Kadhimi's decision to assign al-Waeli a governor of Najaf.

On January 11, al-Yasiri resigned from his position as a governor of Najaf under pressure from the Sadrist movement. Two days later, al-Waeli who is close to the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, took over per a cabinet order by al-Kadhimi.