Iraq's development road boosts relations with China, Ministry says

Shafaq News / Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Bilateral Relations, Mohammed Hussein Mohammed Bahr Al-Ulum, acclaimed the Development Road project as a pivotal endeavor aimed at activating Iraq's role within China's Belt and Road Initiative. These remarks were delivered during a celebratory occasion organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Iraqi-Chinese relations.

In his address, the Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister asserted that the Iraqi Development Road project stands as a strategic opportunity to amplify Iraq's involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative, to which Iraq acceded in 2015 through the establishment of a rail line and a fast land route. This comprehensive project spans 1,200 kilometers, integrating economic stations, with an estimated cost of 17 billion dollars and annual revenues projected at around 4 billion US dollars.

Moreover, Bahr Al-Ulum underscored Iraq's aspirations for further collaboration with the People's Republic of China to confront economic and developmental challenges, implement reforms, and execute governmental plans and projects. He emphasized the yearning among Iraqis, both government and populace, to fortify bilateral relations and enhance mutual cooperation, underpinned by shared interests, while looking ahead to achieving development and prosperity.

It is worth noting that the Belt and Road Initiative originated from the historical Silk Road in the 19th century, with the aim of connecting China to the world. This monumental infrastructure project has been incorporated into the constitution of the People's Republic of China since 2017, characterized by the Chinese government as an attempt to bolster regional connectivity and embrace a more vibrant future. The project's targeted completion date coincides with the centenary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 2049.