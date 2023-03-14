Iraq's deputy PM discusses cybersecurity cooperation with NATO commander

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, on Tuesday met with the commander of the NATO Mission in Iraq, General Giovanni Iannucci, for talks on joint security deals.

A readout by Iraq's foreign ministry said the meeting reviewed the tasks carried out by the NATO mission in Iraq, including training of Iraqi security forces and offering military advice in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and National Security Advisors.

meeting

Hussein and his guest, according to the readout, discussed launching new security deals, including a project to support Iraq in the field of cyber security.

The meeting attached importance to Minister Hussein's upcoming visit to Brussels later this month and his anticipated meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

General Iannucci expressed his satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation between the Iraqi authorities and NATO's mission in Iraq in facilitating the mission's tasks to achieve its desired objectives, highlighting the vitality of Iraq's security and stability for the region and NATO.

The commander reiterated "NATO's desire to strengthen relations with Iraq in the coming period, not only at the military and security level, but also at the political level."