Iraq's crisis: PMF expresses readiness to "defend the country"

Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) expressed readiness to defend state institutions "after armed men besieged the Judiciary."

"The Popular Mobilization was keen not to be a party in the current political crisis, at a time when it finds itself obligated to protect civil peace, defend the state, prevent the collapse of its pillars, and protect the constitution," PMF said.

PMF called the Iraqi caretaker government headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi "for holding responsibility and protect the state institutions."

The Popular forces revealed that armed men were among the demonstrations in front of the Supreme Judicial Council building, considering these "painful and dangerous developments."

"We pledge people to defend them and their security along with the armed forces within the constitutional democratic system," PMF added.

Earlier today, Iraq's Judiciary suspended its activities on Tuesday as loyalists of al-Sadr pressured it to dissolve Parliament in one of the worst political crises since the U.S.-led invasion dragged on.

Later, the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq announced all courts would resume work starting tomorrow morning.

The demonstrators called for meeting the demands of the influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, including dissolving the Parliament to hold an early parliamentary election.

Al-Sadr's followers have sent threats by phone, the Judiciary said in a statement.

Al-Sadr, who fought U.S. troops and became a kingmaker in Iraqi politics, has called for early elections and unspecified constitutional changes after withdrawing his lawmakers from Parliament in June.

His political opponents, mostly fellow Shiites backed by Iran, have refused to accede to his demands, raising fears of fresh unrest and violence in a conflict-weary Iraq.

Iraq's 10-month standoff since the election is the longest stretch without a fully functioning government in the nearly two decades since Saddam Hussein was overthrown in a U.S.-led in 2003.

Al-Sadr was the biggest winner of last year's election but could not form a majoritarian government along with Kurdish and Sunni Muslim Arab parties, excluding his Iran-backed Shiite rivals