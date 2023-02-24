Iraq's cabinet to vote on oil's reference price in the budget next week: lawmaker

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government is expected to vote on oil's reference price in the 2023 budget in its next meeting, lawmaker Ali Saadoun al-Lami said on Friday.

"The cabinet has already discussed the reference price of oil in the budget," al-Lami told Shafaq News Agency, "a vote on the bill is expected to take place next week."

"The cabinet will establish a crude oil reference price of $55-60," he said, "it will be decided in the cabinet meeting in mid-next week."