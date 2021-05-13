Report

Iraq’s cabinet to impose a partial curfew to curb the coronavirus pandemic

Date: 2021-05-13
Shafaq News / Iraq’s cabinet decided on Thursday to impose a partial curfew to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Government will issue a new decision to replace the total curfew with partial.

Earlier, The Supreme Committee for Health and Safety in Iraq imposed a total curfew in all Iraq except Kurdistan from the 12th to 22nd of May.

It is noteworthy that citizens, daily workers and shopkeepers as well as tourist facilities workers have expressed opposition to imposing total curfew during Eid al-Fitr and other holidays and events.

