Iraq's borders are closed against Iranian pilgrims, Iranian official says

Shafaq News/ Baghdad is yet to open its borders to Iranian pilgrims wishing to visit religious sites in Iraq, a senior Iranian official said on Saturday.

Speaking to Iran's official news agency, IRNA, Deputy Chairperson for Hajj and Religious Sites Affairs, Sobhatallah Rahmani, said that Shalamcheh, Mahran, and Chazabeh are still closed per orders by the Iraqi authorities.

"In spite of the [Iranian] talks with Iraqi officials since yesterday, the Iraqi government has not stated its view on this matter so far," he said.

"Iraqi officials promised the borders would be open yesterday, on the 15th of Shaaban, but it did not happen," he continued, "Iraqi and Iranian authorities have not approved it yet."