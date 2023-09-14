Iraq's anti-corruption commission launches scrutiny campaign for candidates vying in local election

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal commission of integrity has launched a campaign titled "Where Did You Get This From?" to investigate the candidates slated to compete in the forthcoming local elections next month in Iraq.

During a press conference in Baghdad earlier today, Thursday, the commission's chief, Judge Haider Hanoun, said that the campaign is set to undertake a detailed inspection of the financial standings and assets of the candidates, as well as those of their spouses and offspring.

This initiative is designed to foster transparency and uphold the integrity of the democratic process by revealing any irregularities or signs of disproportionate assets, thereby encouraging a culture of accountability and lawful conduct among potential office bearers, he said.

In a separate context, Judge Hanoun said that the commission retrieved six million US dollars that were previously misappropriated in the notorious tax fruad scandal known as the "theft of the century".

The stolen funds were reclaimed from Turkey, he elaborated.