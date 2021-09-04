Iraq's al-Jada'a Camp to receive 220 families of ISIS members

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-04T15:11:05+0000

Shafaq News/ More than 200 families of ISIS members will be moved from the al-Hol camp in Syria to the south of Mosul. A security source revealed to Shafaq News Agency, "220 families will be transferred in two batches from the Syrian Al-Hol camp to Al-Jada 'a camp, south of Mosul, without specifying the date." He pointed out that "moving these families comes within the Iraqi government program to transfer Iraqi families stuck in al-Hol camp." Confirming that there are no electoral goals for this step. The source indicated, "The families will be transferred, whether they are families of ISIS members or those who were displaced during ISIS' control over their areas in Iraq." It's noteworthy that the Al-Hol camp is one of the largest camps where ISIS families and members in northeastern Syria live. There are more than 60,000 Syrian citizens and other nationalities living there. Al-Hol houses the wives, widows, children, and other family members of ISIS militants — more than 80% of the residents are women and children. The majorities are Iraqis and Syrians, but it includes some 10,000 people from 57 other countries, housed in a highly secured separate area known as the Annex. Many of them remain die-hard ISIS supporters.

