Iraq’s Supreme Security Committee directs security and military forces to remain neutral in the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-12T16:26:18+0000

Shafaq News / the Supreme Security Committee for Elections in Iraq issued on Wednesday five directives to the security and military forces on the upcoming elections. The Security Media Cell said in a statement "the Supreme Security Committee has directed the security and military forces responsible of the security during the elections to remain neutral and not to favor any candidate over another." It stressed the Forces not to accompany any candidates or entities and parties during their electoral campaigns, as well as to prevent blocking streets and public squares for electoral events. The committee also decided not to use government institutions or equipment for electoral purposes. Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held. Later, Iraq’s cabinet decided to postpone the general election to Oct. 10. Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.

related

A Sunni front: Iraq to collapse after the elections

Date: 2020-08-15 11:52:54

Iraqi MP: some blocs intend to rig the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-12-08 09:49:51

Al-Nasr and Al-Hikma coalitions: we support the early election

Date: 2020-08-01 11:21:43

Al-Sistani to hold fair elections

Date: 2020-09-14 06:56:06

The elections will not take place on the scheduled date, MP says

Date: 2020-12-14 10:54:06

The Iraqi legal committee: Al-Kadhimi has no authority to set the elections date

Date: 2020-08-01 11:51:12

Al-Sumaidaie threatens to issue a Fatwa prohibiting participation in the elections

Date: 2020-10-09 15:10:37

MPs shed light on two major obstacles ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-02-28 08:55:08