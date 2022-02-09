Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-09T18:20:40+0000
Iraq's Supreme Court schedules a hearing for the case against Zebari's presidential bid

Shafaq News/ The lawsuit involving a request by a group of lawmakers to annul Hoshyar Zebari's bid for the presidency is set for an initial hearing next Sunday, Iraq's Supreme Federal Court said on Wednesday. 

On February 6, the highest court in Iraq has temporarily suspended Zebari's presidential bid citing corruption allegations against the former foreign minister. 

The decision was taken one day before parliament was due to vote on the position. 

The Supreme Court said it had received a complaint from MPs that Zebari's candidacy was "unconstitutional" because of the corruption claims dating back to 2016, adding that his suspension was "temporary" while the court considers the case.

The court cited his 2016 impeachment and dismissal from the post of finance minister by parliament "over charges linked to financial and administrative corruption".

