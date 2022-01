Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court dismissed the appeal lodged by the Independent MP, Bassem Khashan, challenging the legitimacy of the parliament's inaugural session and lifts the presidium's suspension.

The court said that MP Khaled al-Darraji chairing the session does not violate the constitution.

Per the court's ruling, the legislative assembly's first session and the consequent vote for its presidium were adjudicated "legitimate".