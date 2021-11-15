Iraq’s Supreme Council issues an arrest warrant against the brother of the former governor of Basra

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq issued an arrest and investigation warrant against Ismail Musbah Al-Waeli, the brother of the former governor of Basra,.

Sources said that the warrant was issued because of Al-Waeli’s last announcement against the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, of "collaborating with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and armed factions in Iraq."

It is worth noting that Ismail Al-Waeli is the brother of the former governor of Basra, Muhammad Musbah Al-Waeli, who was assassinated in an armed attack in 2012.

His brother is close to the religious authority, Muhammad Sadiq Al-Sadr.