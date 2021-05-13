Iraq’s Supreme Committee imposes a partial curfew to curb the coronavirus pandemic

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety decided on Thursday to impose a partial curfew to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The Committee said in a statement the curfew will be imposed in the whole week from 0900 p.m. to the third day of 0500 a.m.

Malls, restaurants, cafeterias will remain close during the Eid holidays, while they are allowed to open after that from 0500 a.m. to 0900 p.m.

People must adhere to social distancing and wearing masks, otherwise, they will be fined.

It urged to suspend the work in the official departments except in the health and security institutions from May 17th to May 20th.

So far, Iraq recorded 1,132,092 cases, including 15,883 deaths.