Iraq's State Council Completes Triennial Budget Audit

Shafaq News/ Iraq's State Council has finalized the auditing processes for the triennial budget of 2023-2025, an official press release said on Tuesday.

The press release said that the auditing process of the Budget Law No. 13 of 2023 was conducted in the presence of the Finance Minister, the Planning Ministry, and representatives of other relevant entities.

The announcement follows the Iraqi Parliament's vote on Monday, June 12, in favor of the federal budget for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025, after discussions that lasted for five days.

The current year's budget stands at 197.828 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately 152.2 billion dollars), with a total deficit reaching 63 trillion dinars (48.3 billion dollars). The details of the budgets for the years 2023 and 2024 have not yet been published.