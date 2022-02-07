Iraq's Security Service apprehends three terrorists in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi National Security Service arrested three "terrorists" in Nineveh Governorate, in northern Iraq

In a statement, the Security Media Cell said that a security force in Nineveh had arrested a terrorist cell of three elements who worked in the so-called "logistical support detachments" of ISIS near the border with the Saladin Governorate.

The Iraqi Service also seized two canisters containing 10 kilograms of a cap-sensitive high explosive (C-4) and wires and telephones used to make and detonate explosive devices.

They were referred to the competent legal authorities to take the necessary measures against them. The statement added.