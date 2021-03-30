Iraq’s Security Media Cell revealed information about Kirkuk-Erbil attack

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Security Media Cell issued on Tuesday a statement about the attack on the Peshmerga forces on the border between Erbil and Kirkuk.

"A force from the 8th Infantry Division of the Iraqi army has found six launchers in the Nabi Awa area, northern Kirkuk that were used last night by an outlaw group” to target the Peshmerga forces.

According to the statement, they were used to launch six Grad rockets into the Kurdistan Region but landed in uninhabited border areas between Erbil and Kirkuk, without causing any casualties.

The Cell confirmed that the security services are still investigating into the attack.

On Monday, a security source reported that at least six rockets targeted the Peshmerga forces stationed in the Shirawah area on the Kirkuk-Erbil borders.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that preliminary information indicates that no casualties were registered among the Peshmerga forces, but the sounds of gunfire are still hard in the area.