Iraq's Security Advisor eulogizes the Peshmerga for combatting terrorism

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qassim al-Araji, held security and political talks with the Kurdish Minister of the Interior, Rebar Ahmed.

Both sides discussed security cooperation and coordination between the Iraqi and the Peshmerga forces in border controls and counter-terrorism.

Al-Araji praised the "high-level coordination" between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, most notably between the ministries of the Interior, to maintain security.

The National Advisor eulogizes the security services and the Peshmerga for "pursuing terrorists and fighting organized crime."