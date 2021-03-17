Report

Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-17T20:42:47+0000
Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President Barham Salih held on Wednesday a meeting, on Wednesday with the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation to discuss the Kurdish share in the 2021 budget.

The meeting was attended by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and heads of Kurdish blocs in the Iraqi Parliament.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that the Kurdish blocs agreed to “unify their position regarding voting on the Federal Court and Iraqi 2021 Budget Laws.”

“The Kurds support to vote on the Federal Court and the budget as one basket.”

